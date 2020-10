Pope John XXIII Regional High School seniors Lucy Campbell, Taylor Ferguson, Anna Ursin, Gabrielle Ursin, Katrina Veal, and Garrett Young have been named Commended Students in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.

“We are extremely excited and proud of our Commended Students,” Pope John XXIII Regional High School President Msgr. Kieran McHugh said. “They have done wonderful things for our school. They are certainly an ‘Honor to the Father.’”

Including these six seniors, Pope John has now had 54 Commended Students since the 2013-14 school year. During this eight-year span, Pope John has had at least five Commended Students in seven of those years. In addition, the school has had six National Merit Scholarship finalists and one National Merit Scholarship winner, which was Class of 2020 graduate Ashley Potts.

Campbell, Ferguson, Anna Ursin, Gabrielle Ursin, Veal, and Young were among approximately 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation who were recognized for their exceptional academic promise.