PSS to resume in-person training, education programs

Plans for resuming two popular training and education programs are underway at Project Self-Sufficiency; based on available public health data.

The Higher Opportunities for Women program aimed at women returning to the workforce will start in August, while the New Jersey Youth Corps high school diploma program for young adults will return in September. In-person education and training are planned, but both programs are poised to resume virtual status if warranted by the ongoing public health crisis.

The 16-week Higher Opportunities for Women (HOW) program combines intensive computer skills training with classroom instruction to prepare women who have been out of the work force or underemployed to seek entry-level office administrative positions. Women who take part in the agency’s HOW program can expect instruction in Microsoft Word, Excel, and other applications. Coursework also features workplace navigation, life skills training, resume preparation, and interviewing strategies. The program starts in August.

The 16-week New Jersey Youth Corps program launches Tuesday, Sept. 8. Those who have not completed high school will have the opportunity to boost their literacy skills, prepare for the high school equivalency exam, obtain on-the-job work experience, and transition into a career, college, or the military. Interested participants are invited to attend an Open House at Project Self-Sufficiency to learn more about the New Jersey Youth Corps and to complete an application. Open Houses will be held on Thursdays, at 2 and 6 p.m., July 23 and 30 ; Aug. 6, 13, 20, and 27; and Sept. 3.

“After months of operating remotely, Project Self-Sufficiency staff is delighted to return to campus and resume in-person education, training and support of our participants,” said Project Self-Sufficiency Executive Director Deborah Berry-Toon. “The public health crisis strengthened our resolve to support families in need and we are looking forward to an exciting summer and fall.”