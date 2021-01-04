Rabies clinics to be held in Sussex and Andover

The Sussex County Department of Health & Human Services has scheduled rabies clinics in Andover Township and Sussex Borough.
Only healthy cats and dogs will be vaccinated at these clinics. Contact your veterinarian for instructions on vaccination of other pets, like ferrets, rabbits, and wolf-hybrids.
The clinics are for Sussex County residents only. Bring identification with you.
The clinics will be held according to the following schedule:
● Friday, Jan. 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Andover Township garage, located behind the Municipal Building at 134 Newton-Sparta Road.
Download the rabies form available at andovertwp.org/municipal/applications_forms/health/RabiesClinic.pdf and and bring the completed form to the clinic.
To limit exposure to COVID-19, this will be a drive-up event, first come, first serve basis. No reservations will be accepted. Masks must be worn at all times when in contact with the veterinarian and staff. All dogs must be leashed and cats kept in a carrier.
For more information call 973-383-4280
● Saturday, Jan. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon at 33 Brookside Avenue in Sussex Borough. Download and complete the form available at bit.ly/358EWjj and bring it to the clinic with you.
COVID restrictions apply.
For more information call 973-875-4831.