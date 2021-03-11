Roadblocks are caused by Covid protocols, not teachers, says Sussex-Wantage superintendent

The Sussex-Wantage school board on March 3 unanimously endorsed Superintendent Michael Gall’s reopening plan.

The plan brings the district’s cohorts together and expands in-person learning to four days a week, starting this past Monday. Sussex-Wantage students are attending half-days on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Wednesday will remain a remote day.

Breakfast and lunch are not being served, but students can have a snack.

In a Feb. 23 letter to the community, Gall said he hoped to limit this next phase to about two weeks before making the transition to full days.

Former school board member Amber Simonds said she was disappointed only five school board members attended the meeting in person. While the community has been informed about the return to school, she said, the district still has a long road ahead of them.

Simonds said parents believe teachers don’t want to return to campus, and that teachers – even if they work in other districts – should not be on the school board because they would vote for teacher’s interests.

She said she wanted the teachers’ union to say it’s on board with the return to school.

Katherine Gomez, a 19-year teacher in the district, said teachers have been working harder than they’ve ever worked, and must adjust to the pandemic.

“We didn’t all agree, but we were busy trying to come up with a plan that was best for students, staff, and the community,” Gomez said.

Former school board member Ken Nuss said his biggest concern is the claim by all teachers and administrators that “everyone is doing a great job.”

“There are teachers that are not doing their job,” he said.

Gall said many of the challenges the district has been facing are not caused by faculty not coming to work because they are scared, but because the district must follow Covid protocols.

“Students test positive,” Gall said. “You have to look at contact tracing and individuals in quarantine, and that’s where we’ve had issues.”

If six to ten staff members must quarantine, he said, the district is going to face staffing shortages.

“It’s not someone saying, ‘I don’t want to go work,’” Gall said. “Everyone wants kids in school.”

He said now is the right time for the district to start expanding its program.

Gomez said she thought it was sad that people were looking for someone to blame instead of coming together.

“We’re all on the same side,” said school board rresident Nick D’Agostino said. “We want to get back to school safely and do everything we can to get the kids back on track. I appreciate the passion.”