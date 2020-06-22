Robert and Elizabeth Allen celebrate 68th anniversary

Franklin. Bob and Betty Allen of Franklin celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on June 22. The couple met at the Neighborhood House. They were married at Immaculate Conception Church and enjoyed their reception at the Village Inn, all in Franklin. Bob retired from Givaudan in Clifton, N.J. Betty worked as a cashier for A&P in Sussex and a real estate agent for Caldwell Banker. Both are founding members of the Franklin Historical Society and active in the community. They have four children, Diane Rose, Patti Clark, Bob Allen, and Jaqueline Allen-Accetta. They have seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.