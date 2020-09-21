Robert Vandenbergh named president of Karen Ann Quinlan Charitable Foundation

Byram. Robert A. Vandenbergh of Byram has been named president of the Karen Ann Quinlan Charitable Foundation Board of Directors.

Recently retired as chief operating officer of Lakeland Bank, Vandenbergh has served on the Charitable Board since its inception in 1999. Stepping down as president is Julia Quinlan, chief executive officer and co-founder of the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, who will remain as a trustee.

“Bob has been an integral part of the success of the Karen Ann Quinlan Charitable Foundation since the start,” said Julia Quinlan. “His hard work formulating policy, procedures and mission has been invaluable. It is reassuring to know that Bob’s commitment to assuring the sustainability of the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice as an independent, not for profit, patient centric Hospice will continue into the future.”

Vandenbergh said it is an honor to be assuming the role of president, “but clearly, I am not replacing Julia as that just isn’t possible. I will however work diligently with the other members of the Charitable Board to protect and grow the financial resources of the organization to ensure continued support of the Hospice’s programs, the excellent staff and administration and the strategic mission.”

Vandenbergh lives in Byram Township with his wife of 47 years, Barbara Vandenbergh . They have one son, Eric, and two grandchildren, Holly and Travis.

“Everything that I do is focused back to my family,” said Vandenbergh.

In his spare time he enjoys golfing and relaxing at the couples’ home on Shelter Island.