Rotary passes the gavel

Hardyston. Ken Wentink, outgoing president of the Wallkill Valley Rotary Club, passes the club’s President’s pin to the incoming president, Sally Goodson, at the club’s recent installation outing at the Hardyston Township Recreation Field Pavilion. Attendees carefully observed the social distancing requirement. Box lunches were served by Paul Kattermann from Tony’s Pizza in Hardyston Township, the club’s usual meeting location. The club has been using Zoom meetings since the onset of the pandemic.