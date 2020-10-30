School board announces timeline for superintendent’s search

Sparta Township School District Board of Education President Kim Bragg announced a timeline for the district’s search for a permanent superintendent at last Thursday’s school board meeting.

There will be two community forums on the search in November, with the date and times still be announced. A survey will go out to district stakeholders and will be posted online from Nov. 16 through Dec. 7. The first round of interviews is expected to take place Jan. 12 and 14.

The school board hired the firm R-Pat Solutions, LLC, to find a new superintendent for the district. The board hopes to hire a new superintendent by March 1, and have the superintendent start working by July 1.

The private consulting group of former school administrators specializes in serving public school districts in northern and central New Jersey, according to its website. It is based in Roselle Park, N.J.

The former superintendent, Michael Rossi Jr., left the district for personal reasons back in June. The former assistant superintendent, Patrick McQueeney, is now serving as interim superintendent.