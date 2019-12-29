Seeking Senior Ambassadors

Ambassadors

Sparta Township has opportunity for senior citizens to become volunteer Ambassadors, for a few hours, daily, at Township Hall. To volunteer to be an Ambassador, or to find out more information, contact Gail Heidi at 973-729-2383.

Volunteers

Seniors are also sought to answer phones at the Sparta Township Senior Center. Volunteer opportunities are available Monday through Friday for as many hours or days as available. For more information, or to volunteer, call 973-729-2383 to speak to Eileen Francis at the Walter Lynch Senior Center.

Senior Handyman Project

A list of contractors who have agreed to assist seniors in a timely fashion when needing repairs is available at the Sparta Township Recreation Department. The Senior Advisory Committee has complied the list of contractors for senior services at a reasonable rate.

VITA Volunteers

Sponsored by NORWESCAP, free income tax preparation is available to seniors who meet financial requirements. For an appointment, or to volunteer, call 973-862-6680.