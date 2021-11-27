Shannon Benson appointed Sparta’s executive director of personnel and pupil services

The Sparta Township school on Nov. 18 approved the appointment of Shannon Benson as Executive Director of Personnel and Pupil Services, beginning on Jan. 1, 2022.

Benson is currently the vice president at Sparta Township High School.

Superintendent Matthew Beck said he has many years of experience as an administrator and that prior to becoming an educator, he was a sergeant in the U.S. Army.

Beck said he was confident he would help bring the district up to new levels.

“Mr. Benson’s qualifications, demeanor and work ethic stood out among the applicants for this position, and he was the top selection after two rounds of interviews,” he said.

Benson’s contract will run through June 30, 2022, and he will be paid a prorated annual salary of $135,500.

The school board approved the job description for the position at its Oct. 28 meeting for both functions of the job.