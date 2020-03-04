Sherrill, health officials hold coronavirus conference call

U.S. Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) convened a call last night with leaders from major hospital systems and primary care providers in the 11th Congressional District to hear from them on COVID-19 coronavirus preparations. Representatives from Atlantic Health, RWJBarnabas Health, Summit Medical Group, St. Joseph’s Health, St. Clare’s Health, Hackensack Meridian Health, and Zufall Health Center joined with Congresswoman Sherrill and a representative from the Governor’s Office for the call.

“Last night, I brought together healthcare providers in our community to hear about the status of preparations for potential coronavirus cases in North Jersey and to listen to their needs from the federal government to keep our residents safe,” said Representative Sherrill.

“I took away two key points that I want to share. First, we need better communication across the board, including streamlined information about how residents can limit the spread of coronavirus and how, when, and where residents can get tested. Second, we need the federal government to provide the resources necessary for our front line healthcare providers to do their job. We have some of the most talented and experienced healthcare providers in the country, but they need additional support to access testing and effectively address any potential coronavirus cases in our state.

“I will work with my colleagues in Congress to push a strong funding package to make sure our communities in New Jersey have the resources they need.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considers the coronavirus to be a serious public health threat. It is important that residents are aware of the disease and the efforts necessary to prevent its spread. Experts have been working hard to understand this new strain of coronavirus.