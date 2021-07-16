ShopRite announces its scholarship winners

RoNetco Supermarkets, operators of ShopRite supermarkets in Sussex, Morris, and Warren counties, has announced their scholarship winners for the 2021-22 school year.

Last year RoNetco awarded $25,000 in scholarships to associates and the children and grandchildren of associates from eight supermarkets employing more than 1,900 people. The company also has a tuition reimbursement program and discounted tuition with participating colleges and universities.

RoNetco offers a summer internship program for college students as well as workshops, seminars, and in-house development program.

RONETCO SCHOLARSHIPS

Carly Costanza

Carly Costanza of Stanhope was awarded the $4,000 Pasquale T. Romano Scholarship.

At Lenape Valley Regional High School she was a member of the National Honor Society, tennis team, and Mock Trial team, and was the class secretary. She graduated with high honors.

Carly also participated in the American Legion Auxiliary Jersey Girls State Program in 2017 and the Frelinghuysen Youth Advisory Council in 2017-18.

Carly then went to Sussex County Community College where she was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and served as their vice president in 2019-20. After graduating from SCCC in 2020 with high honors and on the Dean’s List, Carly is working on her bachelor’s degree in political science at William Paterson University obtain and is expected to graduate in May 2022.

Carly started work in the Byram ShopRite from Home Department in 2017 and became a training coordinator assistant in 2019. She is participating in the 2021 summer internship program.

In her free time, Carly spends time taking pictures with her Polaroid cameras to add onto her wall of 500-plus images.

Kevin Moran

Kevin Moran of Sparta received the $3,000 Thomas & Vincenia Romano Scholarship.

Kevin is a rising sophomore at the University of Delaware. He has worked in the Sparta ShopRite from Home department for over a year.

In both high school and college, Kevin involved himself in many leadership and volunteer roles serving the community through a variety of projects. In high school he was a part of the National Honor Society and has achieved the Dean’s List for both semesters of his freshman year at college.

$1,000 SCHOLARSHIPS

● John Dobroskok of Andover is a rising sophomore at Montclair State University. He is pursuing a degree in information technology and plans to work in cybersecurity after graduation. John was named to the Dean’s List in the fall of 2020, currently maintains a 4.0 GPA, and is also a part of the Presidential Scholars Program at Montclair State. John has been working as a part-time cashier at ShopRite of Byram since September 2018.

● Julia Jeffer of Andover is a music major at County College of Morris. She is the daughter of Jeanne Jeffer, who works at ShopRite of Byram. Julia is a member of The National Society of Leadership & Success and the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and hopes to be a professional musician and stage manager on Broadway.

● Abby Utter is the granddaughter of Byram associate, Margaret Tarantino, and a resident of Boone, N.C. She is attending Appalachian State University in the fall. Abby is a proud member of the volleyball team, which won All Conference all four years of her high school experience. Abby was also awarded the Senior Scholar Athlete Award during her senior year.

● Tori Wascheck of Vernon is a rising junior at Ramapo College, where she is studying journalism. Tori is on the Dean’s List with a cumulative GPA of 3.97, as well as in the Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society. She is also on the Ramapo College field hockey team and has been named a NFHCA Division III Scholar of Distinction two years in a row. Tori is a writer for The Ramapo News, the student-managed newspaper at Ramapo College, and has been working in the Franklin ShopRite from Home Department since August 2020.