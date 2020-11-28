Six former employees file suit against Mohawk House and restaurant owner

Two men and four women have joined forces to sue Mohawk House restaurant and its owner Steve Scro for sexual abuse, sexual harassment, intimidation and retaliation.

“Mohawk House has been an anchor in the community for more than 15 years, with many of the over 45 staff having worked there for over five years or more. This retaliatory lawsuit was initiated by a former employee who repeatedly turns to the courts with outrageous accounts intended to result in a big payday...The other employees’ complaints were investigated and determined to be without any basis... We look forward to the facts emerging.”

— Stephen J. Edelstein, attorney for Mohawk House restaurant

“Over the years,” the complaint begins, “while Scro unapologetically sexually abused his employees and discriminated against them, he would continuously remind them that in Sparta, he had close connections with many powerful people, including the Sparta police department, judges and local politicians.”

This suit comes six months after Mohawk House sued one of the plaintiffs, James Kruzelnick, as the “mastermind” of a social media campaign “to destroy it.”

Mohawk House’s lawyer characterized the current suit by six former employees as “retaliatory” for the action Mohawk House took against Kruzelnick and four others last May. Kruzelnick didn’t respond to that lawsuit, and Mohawk House obtained a default judgment of $5,000 against him in August 2020. Kruzelnick’s attorney, Bennitta Joseph of Joseph & Norinsberg, said, “Steve Scro’s attacks against Mr. Kruzelnick are a complete distortion of reality and nothing more than Scro’s manipulative attempt to twist and conceal the truth and falsely portray himself as the victim.”

Joseph said the lawsuit against the Mohawk House “was actually initiated by a number of former employees who decided to stand up against Steve Scro for repeatedly sexually abusing them, harassing them and blatantly violating their civil rights on countless occasions when they worked at the Mohawk House. The only way to hold individuals like Scro accountable is in a court of law.”

In the current lawsuit, Kruzelnick, a Wantage resident, alleges that while working as a bartender at the Mohawk House he was discriminated against and harassed because of his sexual orientation. According to the complaint, Scro frequently made gay jokes and called Kruzelnick “faggot.” When a manager made derogatory comments to Kruzelnick and called him “Gay Boy” in a text, Scro purportedly never took action against the manager.

The other plaintiffs

AnnMarie Stefano, who worked as a bartender, alleges in the complaint that Scro would “repeatedly smack and grope” her buttocks. The complaint recounts an incident in the basement of the restaurant on Thanksgiving Eve 2018, when Scro allegedly “approached her from behind and very aggressively smacked and groped her buttocks. And even more disturbingly Scro touched her vaginal area in the process.”

The complaint also claims that Scro told her to “pull your top down more so the guests can see your boobs! It will help me make more money.”

Denise Guagenti alleges in the suit that when she would unload the dishwasher behind the bar, Scro would “rub up against her as she was bending over, or grab her around the waist from behind or brush up against her very closely.”

Lisa Stoeckel alleges in the suit that Scro would ask her “as well as other female staff” to kiss him as they walked by. The complaint alleges that on numerous occasions, Scro would “smack and then grab (her) buttocks without consent.” The suit contends Scro took Stoeckel out to a dinner in Denville as though they were on a date. The complaint alleges Stoeckel was demoted and her hourly wage cut because she kept rejecting Scro’s advances.

Another plaintiff in the suit, Kayla Dollar, alleges Scro would “repeatedly ask (her) to wear lower cut blouses so that she would make more money.” The complaint contends he would tell her, “You look sexy today,” and he purportedly told her to get a “boob” job.

Craig Vaccaro, another plaintiff, alleges Scro “smacked him on his backside without his consent” while in the Conservatory. The suit further alleges that on Christmas Day 2016, Scro was talking to Vaccaro and “grabbed his buttocks and walked away.”

According to the complaint, “everyone ignored Scro’s behavior because...he had done it so frequently that he had normalized his offensive behavior.”

Together, the plaintiffs seek damages totaling $15 million.

In response: ‘An anchor in the community’

Mohawk House attorney Stephen Edelstein responded to the suit saying, “Mohawk House has been an anchor in the community for more than 15 years, with many of the over 45 staff having worked there for over 5 years or more. This retaliatory lawsuit was initiated by a former employee who repeatedly turns to the courts with outrageous accounts intended to result in a big payday.

“His performance record speaks for itself.

“The other employees’ complaints were investigated and determined to be without any basis.

“This action is intended to hurt a business, already reeling from COVID, yet it continues to take every opportunity to assist the community.

“We look forward to the facts emerging.”

Kruzelnick vs. the judge

Kruzelnick is represented by Manhattan-based law firm Joseph & Norinsberg, which also represents Kruzelnick in his September 2020 sexual harassment suit against former Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano, a Fox News analyst.

In that lawsuit, Kruzelnick alleges Napolitano groped him and “’grabbed” his buttocks and told him “you are just so hot” while they were both at Mohawk House.

He also alleges that Napolitano said he had “fixed cases” before. Kruzelnick believed he “would have to continue to perform sexual favors for Napolitano if he wanted Napolitano to help out his brother,” who is incarcerated.

Napolitano’s attorney told The New Jersey Herald that Kruzelnick’s lawsuit is “nonsense.”