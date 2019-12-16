Space, Wirths bill would expand solid waste licensing law

In effort to stop illegal dumping of contaminated dirt, the Assembly voted this week to advance a bill (S1683/A4267), sponsored Assemblymen Parker Space and Hal Wirths, that would expand New Jersey’s solid waste licensing law to include soil and fill recycling businesses.

The bill reflects recommendations stemming from a state investigation that found unscrupulous operators profited by covertly dumping contaminated soil and construction debris at inappropriate and unregulated sites.

“We need to take back control from these so-called soil recyclers who are polluting our environment,” said Space (R-Sussex, Warren, Morris). “Anyone who has profited from illegal dumping has done so at the expense of the public’s health and it needs to stop.”

Under the bill, soil and fill recycling businesses have 90 days from date of enactment to apply to the DEP for a temporary registration. They must apply for an A-901 soil and fill recycling license within 270 days. It also expands the requirement for background checks to more employees involved in the solid waste industry, including consultants and brokers, as well as those in the soil and fill recycling business.