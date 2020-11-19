Sparta aces Best Practices survey

Sparta. Sparta Township officials on Tuesday, Nov. 10, announced that the township has correctly answered 32 out of 34 questions on the state’s annual Best Practices survey.

The score was revealed after township resident Dean Blumetti asked about the resolution that accepted the results.

The score on the survey has a strong impact on how much state aid the township receives.

Sparta officials said that anything below 25 would have resulted in the township losing state aid.

Township Mayor Jerard Murphy said Sparta’s latest score was consistent with where the township has been in the past.

Officials said the questions posed were mostly survey questions and had little to do with enforcement.