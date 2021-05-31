Sparta approves water projects

The Sparta Township Council on May 25 approved spending $500,000 on various water capital improvements throughout the township.

The money to pay for the projects will be taken from the township’s Water Capital Improvement Fund.

The biggest part of the project will be the work on the Highlands Water tank, and the rest will be made up of other miscellaneous water line repairs and replacements.

The township receives about $500,000 to $600,000 per year in revenue from cell tower leases on top of the water tank and Chief Financial Officer Grant Rome said they’ve gotten at least two or three large ones within the last couple of years.

“One that we were awarded I think is the largest and it’s for a $500 per month microwave dish that is about the size of a pizza box,” Rome said. “That’s easy money to take.”