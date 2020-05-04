Sparta Camera Club continues to meet and train online

The Sparta Camera Club remains active during the COVID-19 shutdown, moving online to hold meetings and training.

No longer able to meet at their usual meeting place, the Sparta Ambulance Building, club members are using Web-Ex software to host a macro/close-up photography presentation by Nick Palmieri and the statewide New Jersey Federation of Camera Clubs Spring Nature Photography Competition.

The club is also offering online training for members who use Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop editing software. Members are able to ask trainers real-time questions, which really helps when learning these challenging software packages.

Upcoming sessions include a Photoshop session on May 19 and a joint Lightroom/Photoshop session on June 3 featuring Joe Brady, (joebradyphotography.com), a professional photographer from Warwick, N.Y.

On Wednesday, May 13, adventure photographer Keith Utter will talk about his photo exploits and give a brief history of adventure photography. He will discuss the planning, preparation, and equipment necessary for this genre of photography.

On Wednesday, May 20, the club will hold its Digital Photo the Year Competition. Members may enter four of their best photos, which will be judged by Clarke Warren, Trevor Hodgson, and Mary Fettes. The club awards the Best Photo of the Year in this competition.

Because of the limitations imposed by the meeting software, the club’s online meetings and education sessions are open only to the club members.

The Sparta Camera Club meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from September through the first week of June. For more information or to become a member, visit spartacameraclub.org or email info@spartacameraclub.org.