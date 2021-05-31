Sparta council OKs field grant application

The Sparta Township Council on May 25 approved the township to apply for a grant of about $465,000 to make improvements to the township’s recreational facilities.

The measure carried with a 4-1 vote, as Councilman Dan Chiariello opposed the measure.

Township Engineer Stanley Puszcz said the project calls for a rectangular, synthetic turf recreational facility that would have the size and dimensions to satisfy all high school athletics at White Lake Park. He also said it the project includes a conduit for future lighting of the field and stormwater management provisions.

“If you recall, the state recently required an increase in stormwater regulation and protection at the local level and that is part of this,” Puszcz said. “It affects ourselves and not just developers.”

The project also includes improvements to the gravel driveway.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $1.5 million and there is an existing bond in place for about $1.04 million. The grant would cover the funding shortfall.

Acting Township Manager Neil Spidaletto said the new turf field was original supposed to be at 1A Station Park but couldn’t be put there about environmental concerns due to the park’s proximity to the Wallkill River. Upon discussion, White Lake was brought up as a good location, as it’s an area that’s underused by the township.

Councilman Josh Hertzberg has coached sports in the township for 15 years and said the township needs a turf field that can be used for multiple sports. And although he’d rather play and coach on natural grass, the turf fields are needed to provide the needed programs.

“We just don’t have enough fields,” Hertzberg said. “In order to keep them in good condition so that all the kids can use all the fields for the different sports, you need to have a certain number of synthetic fields to start Spring sports. And it was a complaint from all the spring sports to even start looking at this.”

Chiariello said the township is saddling its taxpayers with renting a field for $150,000 per year and said the fields must be disposed of as toxic waste because it can’t be put in a dump. The said the turf fields are 20-40 degrees hotter than grass and lead to more concussions, scrapes, infections and health hazards.

“People expect to have certain facilities when they move here and pay these kinds of taxes,” Hertzberg said. “That’s what people pay for. If we want to have the discussion and fill this room with all the sports programs that want this, we could do that. But people want these things. That’s just the fact. And that’s from coaching in this town for 15 years and actually talking to all these kids and families. That’s the truth.”