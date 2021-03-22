Sparta Daisy Troop gets creative selling cookies during Covid

Sparta. Sparta Daisy Troop 98008, a group of first graders from Alpine Elementary school, hosted a drive-through cookie booth on March 6. The girls braved a very chilly afternoon to raise money for their troop. While wearing their masks, the girls took and fulfilled orders while their customers remained in their vehicles. The girls will be hosting another drive through sale on Sunday, March 28, from noon to 2 p.m. at 328 Sparta Avenue. Pictured (from left) are: Kaelyn Daggett, Madelyn Leondi, Kaitlinh Monesmith, Quinn Kirschner, Emma D’Argenio, and Madeline Coolbaugh. (Photo provided)