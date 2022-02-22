Sparta Education Foundation approves multiple grants, inducts new trustee

The Sparta Education Foundation has approved four grants totaling $25,667 that will be introduced to Sparta’s public school classrooms in 2022.

The grants, which were presented by Sparta teachers Arthur Agnor, Louise Shepherd, Amanda Spence, Danielle Kopp, Cherie Shefferman and David Gorecki, were each approved unanimously by the Sparta Education Foundation Board.

● Archery: Helen Morgan School will be receiving a $6,440 grant introducing the National Archery in Schools Program (NASP). Presented by Physical Education teacher Arthur Agnor, the grant will supply the equipment and training necessary to introduce the sport of archery to Helen Morgan School’s fourth and fifth graders, with hopes that NASP can be extended into Sparta’s four other schools in the future, as well.

● Desks and seats: Helen Morgan School will also be receiving a grant totaling more than $6,000 to assist in flexible seating within the school’s classrooms, as advocated for by fourth grade teachers Amanda Spence and Louise Shepherd. The grant will help to cover the cost of standing desks, soft seat stools, and wobble chairs, which help meet Sparta curriculum goals of supporting individualized learning within the classrooms.

● Books: Sparta High School will be receiving a grant of $7,040 to help expand the selection of books offered to 10-12th graders, as requested by high school English teacher Danielle Kopp. With the goal of helping the district meet its diversity and inclusion standards, the titles selected highlight those goals, and aim to instill a lifelong love of reading in all of Sparta’s students.

● Computers: Lastly, a $5,844 grant will be bringing two new Apple iMac computers to Sparta Middle School’s Gifted & Talented Classroom, as well as for use in the 8th grade computer science room. Grant applicant David Gorecki, Sparta Middle School STEP teacher, advocated for the new computers to replace outdated computers currently being used by middle school students. The new computers will allow the implementation of advanced software, including Adobe Photoshop, Garageband, Autocad, Blender Animation, and more.

A new member

In addition, the Sparta Education Foundation welcomed Kimberly Noel to its board as its newest trustee. She joins the SEF after previous experience volunteering with the organization. A Sparta resident since 2011, Noel has extensive experience in business operations, and is currently working as the business project senior manager for Cigna, Inc. She holds a degree in psychology and history from the State University of New York, Oswego, and a Masters of Science and Health Administration from Hofstra University. A mother of three, she has a son in college and two daughters that currently attend Sparta’s schools.

“We are all so happy to be welcoming Kimberly to our board,” said Donna West, SEF President. “She has volunteered extensively in the past with other organizations, and has been extremely helpful to us at our recent events. We are looking forward to working with her. She’s a great addition to our team.”