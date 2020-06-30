Sparta grads get lofty congratulations

Sparta. Sparta High School Seniors may not get a traditional graduation, but they got a congratulations banner flown around Sparta.

Thank you to Kelley Merwin, who emailed us the following correction: “Your front page picture on June 25th had incorrect information on who made the airplane flyover possible. The airplane flyover was made possible by the hard work from the Sparta senior mom group, high school teacher Mike Wille and by the generous donations of the Sparta community via a SHS senior class Gofundme. The only correct information you have listed is that United Aerial Advertising flew the plane. The Sparta PTO did not fund this event.

“Please make a correction. I think it’s extremely important for people to know that their money did in fact help fund this amazing day and week for our seniors.”