Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Where In Clues
Where In Answers
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Teen
Orange Community Guide
Passaic Community Guide
Pike Community Guide
Sussex Community Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Where In Clues
Where In Answers
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Teen
Orange Community Guide
Passaic Community Guide
Pike Community Guide
Sussex Community Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2019 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Sparta honors the fallen
Nancy Madacsi
Sparta
/
| 01 Jun 2021 | 03:32
Mayor Christine Quinn and councilman David Smith laying wreath.
(
PHOTO COURTESY NANCY MADACSI
)
Honor Guard 33d infantry regiment re-enactors.
(
PHOTO COURTESY NANCY MADACSI
)
Bagpiper at VFW Memorial Day Ceremony
(
PHOTO COURTESY NANCY MADACSI
)
Scouts at VFW Memorial Day Ceremony
(
PHOTO COURTESY NANCY MADACSI
)
Sparta. Sparta Township honored Memorial Day with a ceremony at the VFW.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
Christine Quinn
2
David Smith
3
Nancy Madacsi
4
Sparta
RELATED NEWS
Christine Quinn
Christine Quinn is appointed mayor
Photo courtesy of The 27th Regiment New Jersey Volunteer Reenactors
Civil War re-enactors to camp at Wild West City
Photo courtesy of The 27th Regiment New Jersey Volunteer Reenactors
Civil War re-enactors to camp at Wild West City
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED