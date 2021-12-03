Sparta increases pay for interim township manager

Sparta. The Sparta Township Council on Nov. 9 approved a retroactive pay raise for interim township manager Neil Spidaletto.

Spidaletto was named interim township manager on April 27 after the retirement of William Close, who had served in the position since 2014. Spidaletto previously served and continues to serve as the township police chief.

The council voted 4-0 to increase his pay for the additional duties to $200 per day before taxes and withholdings, retroactive to when he took over for Close on April 1.

Councilman Dan Chiariello abstained from voting on the measure.

“I’m not comfortable voting on this matter because I feel there is information lacking,” Chiariello said.

Since April 1, in addition to police chief, Spidaletto has served as not only the interim manager but also the township’s interim appointing authority.