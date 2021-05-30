Sparta looks to prohibit cannabis business

The Sparta Township Council on May 25 introduced an ordinance prohibiting cannabis establishments, cannabis distributors or cannabis delivery services from operating in the township.

The measure passed by a 4-1 vote with only Councilman Dan Chiariello voting against it.

The exception will be the delivery of cannabis items and related supplies by a delivery service.

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory, Enforcement Assistance and Marketplace Modernization Act legalizes the recreational use of marijuana by adults 221 and older and establishes a regulatory and licensing scheme for operations, use and possession.

There are six classes of licenses: cultivators, manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, retailers and delivery.

Municipalities can regulate five of the license classes, but it can’t regulate township residents having it delivered to them.

The law also allows municipalities to prohibit the operation of one or more of the five licenses within their control, but they must do so by Aug. 22. Failure to do so would have meant selling and reselling of cannabis would have been permitted in all industrial zones and the retail selling would have been a conditional use in commercial and retail zones.

The township, if were to allow licenses, can charge a 2 percent tax on five of the license classes. Wholesalers can be taxed at 1 percent.