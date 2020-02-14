Sparta resident is Land Conservancy's Volunteer of the Year

Sparta's Christie Whitehouse was recognized as the Rosalie Lavinthal Volunteer of the Year by the Land Conservancy of New Jersey at its annual celebratory luncheon. Christie Whitehouse is a longtime and enthusiastic supporter of the organization.

Whitehouse is a former teacher who started out as a donor to The Land Conservancy in 1997, supporting the scholarship fund and then proceeding to sit on the scholarship committee, which oversees the application process and chooses two environmental students each year to receive awards. After a few years of participating in Land Conservancy activities, Whitehouse expressed an interest in becoming more involved, and since 2008 she has helped with the golf outing, mailings, and gardening at WildAcres, where The Land Conservancy has its headquarters. The organization credited her win to her demeanor and willingness to help out with any task.

For information about the Land Conservancy of New Jersey, visit www.tlc-nj.org or call 973-541-1010.