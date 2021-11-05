Sparta schools expect strategic plan completed by month’s end

The first phase of the Sparta Township Public Schools’ strategic plan is expected to be completed on Nov. 30, school board member and chair of the Strategic Planning Committee Crag Palleschi reported on Oct. 28.

Palleschi said the school board has partnered with MJO Enterprises and all three consultants from MJO Enterprises – Michael Osnato, Janis Furman and Frank Alvarez – all have doctorates from Columbia University and the purpose of the plan is to assess the needs of the district after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Palleschi said Covid-19 has caused many issues across the country.

Some of the areas the committee is looking at include learning loss and academic needs

“These issues have to be addressed properly,” he said.

Part of the plan is to review the existing plan, which was named Vision 2025 and was completed in 2019 and align it with the district’s new leadership.

Interviews with school board members, township administrators have already been done. Staff, principal, supervisors and parent focus groups also have been held.

One Sparta High School student suggested asking for input from students.

The committee is compiling five years of data to analyze, which includes student performance data, financial data, enrollment data and demographic trends.

“Several interviews still need to take place and we will be sending out surveys as needed,” Palleschi said.

The end of the first phase is due by Nov. 30, and that will include the objectives of strategic planning based on the five years’ worth of data that is being collected, and administrative action plans. The committee also will assemble a data book, which will include all the data the district has.

The process started on July 21, the purchase order was signed on Aug. 1 and consulting began on Sept. 1.

Phase 2 will begin in December and is expected to run until Aug. 2022.

“That will be determined after Phase 1 information is reviewed,” Palleschi said.

The next step will be for the Board of Education and administration to review the data book.

Phase 1 will cost about $12,000.