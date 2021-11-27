Sparta schools test unvaccinated staff, prepare for Covid uptick

Covid-19 testing of unvaccinated staff has been going well, Sparta Township Public School Superintendent Matthew Beck reported on Nov. 18.

He said LabQ comes in once per week to test unvaccinated staff members. He stressed that the company only tests staff, with no students being tested.

Referencing the upcoming holidays, Beck said he hopes the district doesn’t see a Covid-19 uptick.

“Should we experience an uptick as we enter the holiday season, we’ll address them accordingly,” he said.

Beck said the district has protocols in place for infected individuals along with emergency plans if large numbers of people are infected and the district has to close down classrooms or take even more drastic measures. Those plans can be found on the district’s website, sparta.org.

Recently the Lafayette Township School switched to virtual learning due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

According to the district’s Covid-19 dashboard, the district had nine new cases during the week ending Nov. 19. The highest number this school year was 19 during the week ending Oct 8.

Beck stressed that no actions are imminent.

“It’s all in a board-approved plan that was approved months ago,” Beck said. “I just wanted people to know we’re prepared should such an event occur.”