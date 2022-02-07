Sparta VFW offers $13,000 in scholarships to county veterans, doubling last year’s amount

Sparta VFW Post #7248 is offering $13,000 in 2022 Sparta VFW Ralph Rojas Scholarships in the 2022-2023 academic year.

The top recipient will win a $4,000 scholarship. Two runner-ups will earn $3,000 each, and two honorary recipients will receive $1,500 each.

The application deadline is April 4. Scholarship recipients will be notified by April 18, and scholarships will be awarded during an April 20 ceremony at the Sparta VFW.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer more than double the usual amount of scholarship funds this year thanks to the fantastic community support of our annual Sparta VFW Christmas tree sale and Sparta VFW annual clambake,” said Sparta VFW Scholarship Committee Chair Rosemarie Russell. “The increased scholarship amounts will greatly assist our well-deserving recipients in meeting the rising costs associated with postsecondary education.”

To qualify for a Rojas Scholarship, applicants must be:

● Sussex County veterans, or their spouses or dependents, who pursuing either a technical/trade school or an undergraduate/postgraduate degree; or

● Active duty military personnel stationed at Picatinny Arsenal or their dependents; or Sussex County students who have been accepted into an ROTC program or a service academy/school.

Applicants must submit a completed application form (available online at bit.ly/3z8Nzbo )and through the Sparta VFW Facebook page (facebook.com/spartavfw). Military documentation is required of all applicants, who will receive confirmation of application receipt by email. Applicants may request an emailed application form by contacting Russell at 347-661-4233 or spartavfw7248@gmail.com.

Scholarship recipients will be selected by the scholarship committee based upon veteran status, character, and academic achievement. Phone or in-person interviews may be conducted. Each check can be applied in the 2022-23 school year toward education-related expenses such as tuition, books, and fees. Scholarships can be applied for annually.

The William B. Sanford Memorial VFW Post #7248 was formed by a group of Sparta World War II veterans over sixty years ago and is still in existence today at 66 Main St., Sparta.