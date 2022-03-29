Sparta Woman’s Club invites scholarship applicants

For more than 65 years, the Sparta Woman’s Club has been offering scholarships to high school senior girls who live in Sparta.

A scholarship is also available to a Sussex County woman who is furthering her education in college, business, or trade school. This scholarship applicant need not be a resident of Sparta.

Applications for 2022 are now available on line through the guidance offices at Sparta High School, Pope John XXIII High School, Sussex County Technical School, and by emailing swcscholarships2022@gmail.com

Completed applications must be received by Mary Warner, education chair, on or before April 30, 2022. All necessary information is attached to the scholarship application.

Scholarship awards are made possible through the fundraising efforts of the membership of the Sparta Woman’s Club, which is a member of the New Jersey State Federation of Woman’s Clubs.

Sparta Woman’s Club members work on various fundraisers and projects throughout the year and also contribute to multiple charities in and around Sussex County. For more information visit spartawomansclub.org.