Stanhope takes first look at New Jersey’s new marijuana rules

Stanhope officials discussed the recent release of the rules that will govern recreational marijuana commerce in the state.
New Jersey’s cannabis regulators approved the initial rules on Aug. 19.
At their Aug. 24 meeting, the Stanhope council said the state is letting municipalities decide the number and types of businesses they want to allow, local licensing, penalties, and hours of operation.
Mayor Patricia Zdichocki said she read the document and needs more answers.
Borough administrator Brian McNeilly said he worries about run-off from marijuana businesses, the disposal of liquids, and their affect on the sewer system. He wants to know how the state will enforce regulations that affect delivery vehicles without markings.
Zdichocki said the regulations require delivery vehicles to leave and return directly to the retail location after each delivery.
McNeilly said the regulations do not sufficiently address cultivation, and that there is a limit of 37 cultivators statewide.
He called the new regulations a “living document.” He said the council will reread the rules, then come to its best determination.