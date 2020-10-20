Stockholm hunter targets first Texas whitetail on Brotherhood Outdoors TV series

This week on Brotherhood Outdoors, James Currie of Stockholm, a Roofers Local 10 member, travels to the Lone Star State for his ultimate whitetail hunt.

Will the saying “Everything’s bigger in Texas” hold true for this New Jersey native?

As a long-time whitetail hunter, Currie has dreamt of being able to bring home a trophy buck.

“I’ve been hunting whitetails since I was 13 years old and am still waiting to harvest a really nice buck — you know, the kind you’d take some really great photos of and send them to your friends,” said Currie.

Coming from a family of tradesmen, Currie has been a member of the United Union of Roofers, Waterproofers and Allied Workers for 50 years. The now-field-retired Master Trainer is able to help the next generation of tradesmen by training union apprentices. Even though he’s teaching others, Currie thrives on continuing to learn more about his profession and about hunting.

“You’d think after hunting and fishing for 50 to 60 years, that you’ve seen it all — but no, it’s always changing, always fun, always something new to learn,” he said. “It’s fantastic.”

With two tags to fill, will Texas prove plentiful for Currie? Tune into Brotherhood Outdoors on the Sportsman Channel on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 4 p.m. with re-airings on Friday at 11:30 a.m., Saturday at 1:30 a.m., and Sunday, Nov. 1, at 11 a.m.

Follow the excitement each week on Brotherhood Outdoors as union members pursue trophy whitetails in Wyoming, bull redfish in Louisiana, stealthy mule deer in Colorado, mountain lions in Utah, and more.

For a complete list of upcoming episodes, visit brotherhoodoutdoors.tv. To watch episodes from past seasons, visit myoutdoortv.com.