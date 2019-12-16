Storm debris

Due to the extent of branch fall off and downed trees in the aftermath of this week's storm, Sparta established a temporary drop off site where residents can bring debris from their yards. But that site will soon be closing. The Public Works Facility, 15 Prices Lane (off Route 15N) will be open 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21. The site is for tree and brush debris only, and drop off is free to all Sparta Township residents. Residency identification is required. For questions or further information, call 973-729-6178.