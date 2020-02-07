Suicide prevention bill becomes law

Senator Steven Oroho’s legislation to help prevent suicides by members of the law enforcement community was signed into law.

“New Jersey’s brave law enforcement community repeatedly rushes towards danger as others flee,” said Oroho (R-24). “Continuously being exposed to stressful situations takes a mental toll, which can sometimes seem too great to bear. Empowering our police officers and corrections officers with resiliency tools and training will help our local heroes when they need it most.”

Oroho’s bipartisan law will establish a training curriculum designed to prevent law enforcement officer suicide. The program will be created by the New Jersey Department of Law and Public Safety, in consultation with the Department of Human Services.

“Law enforcement is continuously exposed to the worst of society’s ills on a daily basis,” added Oroho. “Putting a greater emphasis on the emotional and mental health of our valued law enforcement community will help save the lives of those who are tasked to save ours.”

More police officers die by suicide than in the line of duty, according to the National Association on Mental Illness.

Since 2016, 37 law enforcement officers in New Jersey have taken their own lives.