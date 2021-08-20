Sussex Borough to allow four commercial cannabis establishments

The Sussex Borough Council unanimously approved the borough’s revised cannabis ordinance, which greenlights cannabis commerce in some zones.

The ordinance, approved on Aug. 10, permits cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, wholesaling, distribution, retail, and delivery. It does, however, prohibit the consumption of cannabis in public.

The ordinance limits the borough to two cannabis retailers, one in the borough’s Commercial 1 Zone, which encompasses Main Street; and another in one of the borough’s two Commercial 3 Zones.

In addition to the retailers, one cannabis cultivator and one cannabis manufacturer, wholesaler, distributor, or deliverer will be permitted in the borough.

Retailers are restricted to Main Street, Newton Avenue, or Route 23 and must be in a building separate from any building containing growing operations. Retailers should be enclosed in a permanent building and not be combined with other uses.

Retailers will be not be allowed to open earlier than 10 a.m. and must close by 10 p.m. The product must be kept in a secure location with a minimum quantity on display in any customer service area.

Consuming cannabis products onsite will not be allowed.

Delivery services must not allow customers to pick up the product and are limited to three delivery vehicles.

Cultivators, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors must operate in a permanent structure with an air treatment system to control odors. The business must not be detectable by a person not on the property.