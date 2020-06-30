Sussex County students recognized for achievement at Berkeley College

Students from Sussex County have been named to the President’s and Dean’s Lists at Berkeley College for the winter 2020 semester.

“The work ethic and talent of these students will serve them well as they prepare to graduate and progress toward their future success,” said Michael J. Smith, President of Berkeley College.

The following students from Sussex County have been recognized:

President’s List

• Nicole Brown of Stanhope

• Rachel Card of Highland Lakes

• Zoe Card of Highland Lakes

• Lydia Dlugosz of Andover

• Katherine Dulmer of Sussex

• Jared Gorgolione of Hopatcong

• Leydi Guzman of Newton

• Kelly Morse of Sussex

• Lisa Orosz of Hopatcong

• Jacqueline Ortiz of Hopatcong

• Samantha Stefanik of Swartswood

Dean’s List

• Kim Brown of Newton

• Arturo Layza of Hopatcong

• Danielle Osellame of Hamburg

• Reynaliz Vasquez of Byram

Berkeley College students who achieve a grade point average of 4.00 with a minimum of 12 academic credits qualify for the President’s List. Students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or better with a minimum of 12 academic credits qualify for the Dean’s List.

The College has campuses in Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park, N.J., as well as in Midtown Manhattan and White Plains, N.Y.