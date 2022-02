The best local spots for outdoor winter fun

Snow Tubing, Skiing and Snowboarding: Mt. Peter Ski Area in Warwick, N.Y. Mountain Creek in Vernon, N.J. Shawnee Mountain Ski Area in East Stroudsburg, Pa. Ski Big Bear at Masthope Mountain in Lackawaxen, Pa. Ice Skating: Bear Mountain in Tomkins Cove, N.Y. Crystal Springs Resort in Sussex, N.J. (Glice — synthetic ice — skating) Skylands Ice World in Stockholm, N.J. Millpond/Crane Park Monroe, N.Y. (Free, bring your own skates. Green flag indicates skating is safe and allowed) Thomas Bull Memorial Park in Montgomery, N.Y. (Free, bring your own skates. Signs will indicate if skating is safe and allowed.) Sledding Spots: Scotchtown Avenue School in Goshen, N.Y. Hopatcong State Park in Landing, N.J. Sussex County Community College in Newton, N.J. Bubbling Springs Park in West Milford, N.J. Stanley Deming Park in Warwick, N.Y. Knapp’s View in Chester, N.Y. Bird Watching: 6 ½ Station Sanctuary in Goshen, N.Y. Stony Creek Sanctuary in Warwick, N.Y. Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area Hiking and Snowshoeing: Appalachian Trail in Southfields, N.J. Delaware State Forest in Dingmans Ferry, Pa. Heritage Trail in Goshen, N.Y. High Point State Park in Sussex, N.J. Highlands Trail in Cornwall-on-Hudson, N.Y. Milford Knob Trail in Milford, Pa. Pochuck State Forest in Pine Island, N.Y. Schunnemunk Mountain in Cornwall, N.Y. Ice Fishing Round Lake in Monroe, N.Y. Walton Lake in Monroe, N.Y Lake Hopatcong in Landing, N.J. Green Turtle Lake in West Milford, N.J. Long Pond Ironworks State Park in West Milford, N.J.

