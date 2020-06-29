The Kitchen Garden Tour is back, social-distancing style

Is your quarantine garden thriving?

Now more than ever, locals are turning to their own backyards for fresh produce, eggs and honey. With extra time at home, the urge to get outside, and garden centers open throughout various phases of quarantine, gardening is all the rage in 2020.

In response to the all-time-high interest in growing food at home, Dirt mag is moving forward with its sixth annual Kitchen Garden Tour, this time with measures in place to keep everyone safe.

How does it work?

The self-guided tour remains largely the same. You buy tickets, and Dirt mag sends you a map and guide of this year’s gardens. Choose your route and stop by to visit the gardens between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Learn new tips from your green-thumbed neighbors and get inspired.

This time around, face coverings need to be worn while visiting the gardens and a six-foot-distance must be maintained between gardeners and visitors.

Lunch will be provided for pickup along your route.

Afterwards, ticketholders vote for their favorite gardens online. An award ceremony will be held virtually and prizes awarded to winning gardeners.

Who can enter?

Whether you’re a newbie, or you’ve been gardening for decades, all home gardens focused on growing food (fruit, veggies, eggs, honey) are welcome.

New, first-time gardeners are encouraged to enter their gardens for this year’s tour. Dirt always has a “Best Rookie Garden” award. Enter by uploading pictures online and Dirt will reach out regarding next steps.

Enter your garden, or purchase tickets today at: kitchengardentours.com

Limited tickets are available this year, due to social distancing requirements.