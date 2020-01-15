The (Really) Great Outdoors Contest urges kids to think about green spaces

Monroe. The TurfMutt Foundation's (Really) Great Outdoors Contest 2020 urges kids, grades 6 to 8, to think about the many uses and benefits of green space and the outdoors.

Created in partnership with Scholastic, the children’s publishing, education, and media company, the contest encourages students to write about or draw a nature space their community could use, describe the space, discuss what elements are needed, and explain how their space will be used to benefit the community.

Each entry is limited to three pages.

$10,000 in prizes are available for students, teachers, and schools. Submissions are due March 16.

“We want kids to understand that our lawns and greenspaces are urban habitats. These spaces are critical to wildlife, pollinators, and the health and well-being of communities,” said Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the TurfMutt Foundation and the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute. “They need to picture themselves within those greenspaces—and the contest is a great way for them to do that.”

For more information visit turfmutt.com.