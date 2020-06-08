This week’s $50 winner

This week’s winner for our Super Local Shopper contest is Terry Chang.

Her winning entry? A new outfit from Harriman Clothing Co. that is “perfect for summer,” she said.

We’re mailing her a $50 gift card to the Harriman Clothing Co. for her next trip.

For your chance to win next week, upload a photo of your recent purchase to our contest site: bit.ly/superlocalshoppers

Any local purchase counts, except for those made at grocery stores. The more your enter, the higher your chances are to win.

Thank you to everyone who shopped small this week:

- Robin Boroden, from Goshen, N.Y., bought a lilac bush from Tom’s Greenhouse

- Melissa Lambert, from Sparta, N.J., took her pup Truman to WaggMore Boutique for a bath

- Jill Simons, from Wantage, N.J., bought a decorative plant from Anderson Farms

- Kate DelVecchio, from Sparta, N.J., bought new summer clothes from Beciga

- Dale Jones, from West Milford, N.J., bought honey, conditioner and cleanser from Harvest Moon

- Bridget Cribes from Greenwood Lake, N.Y., purchased zinnias and a pink leafy plant from Tom’s Greenhouse

- Narinder Chandyok from Harriman, N.Y., picked up some natural products from Life Science Pharmacy