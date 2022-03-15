Tomahawk Lake Waterpark to host summer job fair

Sparta. For its 70th season, Tomahawk Lake Waterpark is offering more than 100 full- and part-time summer jobs.

Find out more at its annual job fair from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, at the resort, located at 155 Tomahawk Trail in Sparta. Follow the signs and balloons to the interview location.

The jobs available include:

● Lifeguards (Tomahawk Lake will train and certify). Must be age 16 or older.

● Guest service

● Waterslide dispatchers

● Retail, ticket sales and gate attendants

● Boat attendants

● Food service (snack bar, catering, ice cream, bartenders)

● Parking attendants and security

● Boat drivers

● Environmental park services and custodial

● Maintenance

Applicants must be at least 14 years old, available to work weekends and holidays with reliable transportation. Mature adults, students, teachers and senior citizens are all welcome. Bring two original forms of ID (one must be a photo ID). Youngsters under 18 need working papers from their school.

Interested parties are invited to attend the job fair by emailing tklake@ptd.net or calling 914-850-0296.

For more information visit tomahawklake.com.