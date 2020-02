'Transitions' suicide loss support group meets at 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on first and third Tuesdays in Sparta at the Sparta United Methodist Church (SUMC). The meeting will be cancelled if schools are closed due to inclement weather. The meetings are ongoing and open. There is no registration required. Sparta United Methodist Church is at 71 Sparta Avenue in Sparta. For more information, call SUMC at 973-729-773 or 973-756-5108.