Updated home with epic backyard is tucked into cul de sac

Newton. Each week’s featured home is chosen from among the houses offered by Sparta Independent advertisers. For more information, e-mail sales@strausnews.com.

| 04 Apr 2022 | 03:13
Looking for a house that checks all your boxes? Look no further than this gorgeous updated three-bedroom, two-bathroom home on a quiet cul de sac in Newton.

Upon arrival you’ll notice the fresh siding, trim, and elegant front door. Inside you’ll be greeted by a bright and airy open space, skylights, hardwood floors, and welcoming color tones.

The master bedroom comes complete with master bath, including stall shower and tub and walk-in closet.

The crown jewel is the brand-new (2021) kitchen, featuring stainless steel appliances and white cabinets, and a huge contrasting island capped in white quartz. This space also features a dining room and spacious living room, ideal for gatherings to celebrate any occasion.

Sliding doors off the dining room allow easy access to a large back deck overlooking the fenced backyard.

Hardwood floors continue throughout the main level, which includes three nicely sized bedrooms and a full bathroom featuring a skylight.

On the lower level is a spacious family room plus an additional full bathroom, laundry/utility room, and a two-car garage with a new overhead door. This home has natural gas heat, public sewer, and central air.

Out back, you will find an outdoor paradise. A large, level fenced-in yard features a beautiful white vinyl fence around the full perimeter, and a 27-foot heated pool with its own deck. A really nice custom shed and block firepit complete this epic backyard.

Call Christine Tremain at 973-729-2700 to see this one up close. At this price, it will not last.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 38 Kory Road
Price: $389,000
Taxes: $8,987 (2021)
Agent: Christine Tremain, Weichert Realtors
Phone: 973-729-2700