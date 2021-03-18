Vernon named a ‘Healthy Town to Watch’

Vernon Township was named a “Healthy Town to Watch” for 2020 by the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute.

It’s the second year the township has received this designation. Vernon was acknowledged for its focus on important updates on the status of the Covid-19 pandemic. The township also implemented curbside to-go meals for the Senior Center Nutrition Site and provided a safe, accessible, and covered outdoor seating area.

Vernon was one of only nine towns in New Jersey, and the only town in Sussex County, to receive this recognition. “This honor would not have been possible without the host of volunteers who serve our town,” said Mayor Howard Burrell.

Burrell said the council is continuing to make the township healthier by working toward establishing a new walking and biking trail.

The 2020 Mayors Wellness Campaign (MWC) New Jersey Healthy Town winners are being recognized for their innovative responses to local needs created by the pandemic.

Each year, communities participating in the MWC complete a comprehensive Healthy Town application outlining the research they’ve done identifying community health needs and explaining how they have organized their local MWC committee. The application also highlights the actions they’ve taken to make their communities healthier places to live, work, and play.