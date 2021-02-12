Vernon wants more information on open space proposals

Vernon. The Vernon Township Council on Jan. 25 declined to accept either of two proposals submitted for the township’s Open Space Plan and Recreation Plan update.

Vernon Township Mayor Howard Burrell said the township is due for an update and is required to do it. The township council wants both bidders to make a presentation.

The business administrator, Charles Voelker, said both bidders, J. Caldwell and Associates, which also serves as the township planner, and the Land Conservancy of New Jersey will charge $12,000 to do the update.

Burrell’s recommendation was to go with Jessica Caldwell.

“She has done an excellent job for us in everything she’s done,” Burrell said.

Voelker praised the work Caldwell has done as township planner, but that open space and recreation is not work she does all the time. The Land Conservancy does specialize in that area, he said.

“This is what they do,” Voelker said of the Land Conservancy. “They do a lot more of this than Jessica does. I don’t know whether that would help with any further grants that we applied for.”

Councilman Andrew Pitsker said the Land Conservancy seems to have a greater depth of knowledge in this area, while also noting the town’s comfort in working with Caldwell. He suggested having both present to the council.

The administration plans to reach out to both and arrange for their presentations.