Voters support incumbents, nursing home investigation

SUSSEX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS (three-year term)
WINNER: Dawn Fantasia (R, incumbent) 33,988
WINNER: Christopher Carney (R, incumbent) 32,010
Scott Paul (D) 15,082
Michael Vrabel (D) 14,683
SUSSEX COUNTY CLERK (five-year term)
WINNER: Jeffrey M. Parrot (incumbent) 41,952
SPARTA TOWNSHIP PUBLIC SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION
WINNER: Vanessa Serrano (incumbent) 5,232
WINNER: Craig M. Palleschi (incumbent) 5,070
WINNER: Wendy J. Selander (incumbent) 5,121
NURSING HOME INVESTIGATION
Voters overwhelmingly — 41,664 to 9,854 — approved the proposition asking the Sussex County commissioners to conduct an “independent, public, bi-partisan legislative investigation” into the state’s management of long-term care facilities during Covid, and to “consider every legal action necessary to compel the Governor and the Legislature to release all public information requested by Sussex County.”