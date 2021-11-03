Voters support incumbents, nursing home investigation

SUSSEX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS (three-year term)

WINNER: Dawn Fantasia (R, incumbent) 33,988

WINNER: Christopher Carney (R, incumbent) 32,010

Scott Paul (D) 15,082

Michael Vrabel (D) 14,683

SUSSEX COUNTY CLERK (five-year term)

WINNER: Jeffrey M. Parrot (incumbent) 41,952

SPARTA TOWNSHIP PUBLIC SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION

WINNER: Vanessa Serrano (incumbent) 5,232

WINNER: Craig M. Palleschi (incumbent) 5,070

WINNER: Wendy J. Selander (incumbent) 5,121

NURSING HOME INVESTIGATION

Voters overwhelmingly — 41,664 to 9,854 — approved the proposition asking the Sussex County commissioners to conduct an “independent, public, bi-partisan legislative investigation” into the state’s management of long-term care facilities during Covid, and to “consider every legal action necessary to compel the Governor and the Legislature to release all public information requested by Sussex County.”