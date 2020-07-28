Wallkill Valley Future Business Leaders place first in nation for March of Dimes fundraising

The Wallkill Valley Regional High School chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) placed first in the nation for donating the most money to the March of Dimes. Members raised $14,517 when it hosted Super Night 2019 last November.

The March of Dimes is a nonprofit organization that works to improve the health of mothers and babies. According to its website, “We believe that every baby deserves the best possible start. Unfortunately, not all babies get one. We are changing that.”

Also at the 2020 National Leadership Conference, which went virtual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Riley Cunniffe was recognized for 500 hours of community service hours during her FBLA high school career.

Eight members of the Wallkill Valley FBLA participated in the virtual conference. Members were able to participate in motivational general sessions and workshops as well as the election of the 2020-21 national officers.

The following members had outstanding performances in individual and team events and ranked in the top in the nation:

• Future Business Leader – Riley Cunniffe

• Introduction to Business Communication – Dharmil Bhavsar and Charlotte Gough

• Introduction to FBLA – Brian Hall, Joey Mueller, and Keira Goolsby

• Partnership with Business Project – Isabelle Stecher and Annalisa Caldera

The chapter received the following awards in recognition and appreciation of the chapter’s active participation in programs and projects advancing the goals of FBLA-PBL: 2020 Hollis and Kitty Guy Gold Seal Chapter, Chapter Challenge, Super Sweeps, Action Awareness, and Non-Stop November.