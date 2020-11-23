Wallkill Valley switches to full virtual instruction

Wallkill Valley Regional High School moved to all-virtual instruction as of Monday, Nov. 23.

The decision was made after members of the Sussex County Superintendents’ RoundTable Association met with the Sussex County Health Department officials, who presented the status of the COVID-19 cases in Sussex County.

At Wallkill Valley’s Nov. 18 school board meeting, Superintendent David Carr said it was very likely that the percentage of cases would result in the Covid activity level moving to the orange level. Most of New Jersey’s cases had moved from yellow (moderate) to orange (high) as of Friday.

The New Jersey health department recommended that all schools in the state seriously consider moving to all-virtual instruction.

The health department explained that if schools decided to remain open, anyone in the school with symptoms would have to be quarantined for 14 days, as would anyone who was in close contact with that person, Carr said.

“This would continue to place a large burden on schools and families, Carr said. “Please understand I do not take this decision lightly, and my desire is to return to in-person instruction as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Carr said the school will continue with all-virtual instruction until Dec. 11, with a goal of returning to hybrid learning on Monday, Dec. 14.

Data updates from the health department will guide the school about when in-person instruction is safe beyond the Dec. 14 anticipated return date.

Students will sign in to their usual classes, and the school day will end at 12.30 p.m. After that time, Carr said, teachers will be available to students needing assistance.

Free meal distribution

He said Monday and Wednesday meals will be given out at the main entrance from 8.30 to 10.30 a.m. On Monday, students will receive lunch for Monday and Tuesday, and breakfast for Tuesday and Wednesday. On Wednesday, students will receive lunch for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as well as breakfast for Monday, Thursday, and Friday.

All students are entitled to these meals, which are free. All meals need to be pre-ordered by emailing Lauren Schreiber at lschreiber@wallkillvrhs.org.

Carr asked parents to indicate when placing orders how many children need meals.

He suggested placing the Monday pick-up orders no later than 10 a.m. on Thursday. Orders for Wednesday pick-up need to be ordered by 10 a.m. on Monday.

Carr wished everyone a wonderful and safe Thanksgiving with their families.