The Church of the Good Shepherd on Route 23 in Wantage food pantry needed groceries to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wallkill Valley Rotary Club came to the rescue. The pantry serves more than 200 individuals and families a month. Pictured in front of the church is Susie Dely (left), in charge of the food pantry, and Rotarian Carolyn King. (Photo provided)