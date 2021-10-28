We asked the county candidates: What are the most pressing issues, and how would you handle them?

The Sparta Independent asked the candidates in the competitive race for Sussex County County commissioner to submit a statement of 400 words that includes their response to the question: What are the most pressing issues facing the county, and how would you address them?

There are two open county commissioner seats, each with a three-year term:

Republican Dawn Fantasia is running for re-election

Republican Chris Carney was appointed to fill a vacancy is is now running for a full term

Democrat Scott Paul, challenger

Democrat Mike Vrabel, challenger

For more information, see the Sparta sample ballot.