Weichert’s Duffy Brennan recognized for September sales

Sparta. Joe McDonald, regional vice president of Weichert Realtors, announced that sales associate Duffy Brennan with Weichert’s Sparta office has been recognized for industry success in September.

Brennan had the most Weichert sold listings companywide. He also shared top honors for the most revenue units and sales of Weichert listings in the sales region, which is comprised of locations throughout Morris, Middlesex, Sussex and Union counties.

Brennan has been a top producer with Weichert, Realtors for almost 30 years. His most recent achievements include the New Jersey Realtors 2020 Circle of Excellence Sales Award, Gold Level and the Weichert, Realtors President’s Club for his 2020 sales performance.

“Duffy’s market knowledge, industry experience and willingness to go the extra mile for each of his clients has brought him consistent success throughout his career,” McDonald said. “We are fortunate to have such a dedicated and hard-working sales associate as part of the Weichert family.”

Brennan specializes in residential listings/sales, new homes, land development and commercial listings/sales.

“I believe in the unique, personal nature of real estate,” Brennan said. “I help guide my clients through their homebuying and selling journey with the highest level of service, so that their real estate experience will be as easy and stress-free as possible.”

Brennan is included in the National Register’s Who’s Who in Executives and Professionals and has been named a Five Star Real Estate Agent for more than 10 years by Five Star Professional, an independent provider of local research on the performance of industry professionals.